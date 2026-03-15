Death and dignity: SC euthanasia judgement marks significant progress

Laws on passive euthanasia put India on a par with European countries, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. India’s apex court recognised the legal concept of passive euthanasia in a landmark 2011 case concerning Aruna Shanbaug, a nurse who had been in a vegetative state for nearly four decades following a brutal rape. Although the court did not permit euthanasia for Shanbaug on the grounds that she did not meet the criteria for being in a permanent vegetative state, the legal recognition of euthanasia under strict medical guidelines opened the door for progress. In 2018, in Common Cause versus the Union of India, a five-judge Bench upheld the right to die with dignity under Article 21. This judgment also set out guidelines for executing living wills so that individuals could make advance medical directives regarding their end-of-life care.

Those guidelines, however, proved so bureaucratic that few citizens chose to exercise the right. The procedures involved a counter-signature by a judicial magistrate (first-class), submission to a designated local government officer, and an evaluation by a medical board if the executor became terminally ill. In 2023, the court simplified the procedure to cut out the judicial magistrate’s intervention but required the living will to be signed by two witnesses, attested by a notary or gazetted officer and handed over to a “competent officer” of the government as custodian. The problems begin here since no state barring Maharashtra has appointed a custodian for this purpose. Maharashtra appointed 147 custodians across the state only in 2024 following public interest litigation.