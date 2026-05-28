Deepening water stress across urban, rural centres calls for urgent reforms

The issue is unfolding even as India expands activity in several water-intensive sectors, including ethanol blending, data centres, artificial-intelligence infrastructure, and manufacturing. Besides, many of these investments are increasingly concentrated in water-stressed regions. Maharashtra and Karnataka, already prone to recurring drought conditions and groundwater depletion, continue to expand sugarcane cultivation and ethanol production despite sugarcane being among the most water-intensive crops. Similarly, states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka are emerging as major data-centre hubs despite facing periodic urban water shortages. Hyperscale data centres require significant quantities of water for cooling. The issue is not whether these sectors should expand, but whether industrial and energy policies are being aligned with hydrological realities. Water availability must become a core criterion in selecting industrial sites, urban planning, and agricultural incentives.

The consequences of the broader crisis are already visible across both rural and urban India. In Rajasthan’s Barmer district, for instance, the shutdown of a lift canal has left many villages dependent on a single hand pump. In Delhi, low flows and pollution in the Yamuna have reduced water-treatment capacity even as demand surges during the summer months, compelling it to nudge its neighbours for help. The Bengaluru water crisis in 2024 demonstrated how rapidly urban systems can collapse when groundwater reserves are depleted, lakes are encroached upon, and rainwater-harvesting norms remain poorly enforced. The crisis is no longer only about rain deficiency. Rising temperatures are accelerating evaporation and worsening groundwater depletion. India already extracts around 251 billion cubic metres of groundwater annually — about a quarter of the global total. Per capita water availability has fallen from around 5,000 cubic metres in 1950 to 1,486 cubic metres in 2021 and is projected to decline further. Research by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water suggests that 11 of India’s 15 major river basins are on the verge of facing severe water stress. Water shortage and stress can also have wider macroeconomic implications. An impact on food production can quickly feed into inflation with wider policy implications.