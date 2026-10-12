Defending the rupee

The expectation, of course, is that restricting trading in derivatives or increasing its cost will reduce speculation and take some stress off the rupee, which has been under pressure. However, these are at best stopgap measures and will not address the underlying problem. In fact, they could hurt genuine businesses that need to hedge foreign-exchange exposure. It has been reported that banks have made representations in this regard. Further, removing the OMC demand may reduce pressure in the foreign-exchange market, but it will not reduce their requirement for foreign currencies in any way. The relief in the currency market, therefore, is likely to be short-lived.

In fact, the RBI is intervening significantly in the currency market to support the rupee. The concessional swap arrangements, including for the Foreign-Currency Non-Resident (Bank) — or FCNR (B) — deposits helped accumulate foreign-exchange reserves, which increased to a record high of $785.7 billion in the week ended September 4. However, it has since declined by over $51 billion (October 2). Part of it could be on account of revaluation, but it does indicate that the central bank is fairly active in the currency market. The stated policy of the RBI is that it does not target any level and intervenes only to contain excess volatility. However, it seems to be looking at the other objectives as well.