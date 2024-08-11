Dhaka's next tasks

Over the past weeks, Bangladesh has undergone a political paroxysm of the sort that it has not seen in recent times. It culminated in the overthrow of the world’s longest-serving woman head of government, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. While the unrest began with protests led by students from Dhaka University, the final coup de grace to Ms Hasina’s rule was provided by the military refusing to back draconian measures after several protestors were killed in clashes with the cadre from Ms Hasina’s Awami League. Her departure on a flight to India was announced by the army