Digital payments need a sustainable funding model for future growth

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which, among other things, proposes to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. This will give the Centre the powers to decide which modes of electronic payment will remain free and which may attract charges. Although the Bill does not specify any fee, rate or timeline, it creates the legal flexibility to revisit the zero-merchant discount rate (MDR) regime and could potentially pave the way for introducing the MDR on certain Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. The proposal has revived the debate over whether India’s digital-payment infrastructure, one of the best in the world, can continue to operate indefinitely under a zero-fee model. Since January 2020, UPI and RuPay debit cards have been exempt from the MDR to encourage digital adoption. UPI currently processes nearly 660 million transactions every day, enabling seamless payments for everyone from street vendors to large retailers, and has become the backbone of India’s digital payments.