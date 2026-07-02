Fallen on hard times: AI pressure is mounting on the Indian IT industry

The bigger reason for the downturn is the realignment of investor expectations around the IT ecosystem. India’s IT sector is built around the provision of cost-effective services — the segment most likely to be heavily impacted by the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and the associated migration of work to Cloud. Another contributory factor is the increasing popularity of the global capability centre (GCC) model, where multinational corporations (MNCs) opt to develop IT competencies in-house.

The induction of AI has compressed margins across many IT services segments, and AI coding is beginning to replace a large number of coders who worked in India’s firms. This has led to structural changes. Arguably, the impact of AI on the workforce has been visible in data since late 2024-25 (FY25). That is when “fresher headcounts” at IT companies started dropping. That trend of reduced hiring continued through FY26 and is expected to continue into FY27 and beyond. Moreover, in a tight global market with high competition between IT service providers, any efficiency gains arising from AI induction is being passed on to clients. As a result, margins are also under pressure. Investors are, therefore, downgrading their estimates of gains in earnings, at least in the near term.

There is justified hype around new AI models, which has cut both the time taken to write codes and also demonstrated the ability to detect bugs with unprecedented speed and precision. This has led to the concern that AI adoption will continue to have deflationary effects for some time, resulting in downgraded earnings expectations and lower valuation multiples for IT companies that are not at the cutting edge of AI. Indian companies are widely seen as playing catchup in this area. The consensus is that growth is likely to remain structurally weak across the services space until AI adoption moves into its next phase, which may be expansionary. Eventually the more nimble among IT services providers should be able to carve out new roles supervising AI.