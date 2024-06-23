Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Focus on performance

New Lok Sabha must follow the basics

parliament elections
Premium

Lok Sabha (File Photo)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which begins today, presents a fresh opportunity to address the evident weaknesses in the functioning of the Indian Parliament. The new Lok Sabha is considerably different from the previous two, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a majority of its own. Although the BJP-led Union government is comfortably placed at the moment, it depends on support from allies in the National Democratic Alliance for survival and pushing its legislative agenda. Further, the Opposition has a significantly bigger number this time. If it manages to hold on to
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Lok Sabha Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon