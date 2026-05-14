Gold imports need structural solutions, not knee-jerk restrictions

India is one of the biggest consumers of gold in the world, and most of it is imported. A variety of social, cultural, economic and religious factors drive demand. All of that is unlikely to significantly change because of the tariff increase. Silver also has a significant industrial use, and higher duty will push up the prices of final goods. In terms of pure economic reasons, gold is seen as a store of value and a hedge against inflation. Since liquidity is not much of an issue, even poor families prefer keeping some savings in gold, which can be used in times of stress. Notably, the pure investment demand for gold has increased substantially over time. According to the World Gold Council data, exchange-traded fund demand for gold, for instance, surged from about 7 tonnes in the first quarter of 2025 to about 20 tonnes in the first quarter of 2026. This demand might be tempered a bit by the expectation that the duty increase may be reversed once conditions improve, which would lower the value of holdings. It remains to be seen how the other demand drivers behave.

Notably, international gold prices increased about 50 per cent during FY26. Although the physical demand declined by about 5 per cent compared to the previous year, the outgo went up over 24 per cent. Thus, for India, movements in international prices would be more important than the duty increase. Besides, there are other complications. It is well known that higher duties encourage smuggling. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence reported a considerable decline in gold seizures in 2024-25, after the government reduced duty in July 2024. The reverse can now be expected. Further, under the India-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, India is expected to gradually reduce import duty on silver to zero over a 10-year period. Gold can be imported at a tariff that is one percentage point lower than the most-favoured-nation rate. The share of the United Arab Emirates in India’s gold imports more than doubled between FY23 and FY25. It is likely that more imports will be routed through this channel.