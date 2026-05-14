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IPL 2026 PBKS vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Dharamshala Stadium stats

Mumbai Indians have already been knocked out of the playoff race following their defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous outing.

PBKS vs MI pitch report

PBKS vs MI pitch report

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in Match No. 58 of IPL 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 14.
 
Punjab Kings head into the contest under pressure after a strong start to the season lost momentum in recent weeks. The Shreyas Iyer-led side currently occupy fourth place on the points table with six wins from 11 matches, but four successive defeats have put their playoff hopes under threat. PBKS will now look to make the most of their home conditions in Dharamsala and regain confidence with a crucial victory.
 
Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have already been knocked out of the playoff race following their defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous outing. The five-time champions have endured a disappointing campaign and currently sit ninth in the standings with only three wins from 11 games. Despite being out of contention, MI will be determined to finish the season strongly and spoil PBKS’ push for a top-four finish.
 
 
With both teams desperate for a positive result, fans can expect an intense battle in the hills of Dharamsala.
 
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala: Pitch report for PBKS vs MI, IPL 2026

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The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala is widely considered one of the most scenic cricket grounds in India. The venue is traditionally known for favouring batters, with matches here often turning into high-scoring contests. Its hard black-soil pitch offers good pace and even bounce, enabling stroke-makers to play aggressively with confidence. 
 
The altitude in Dharamsala further adds to the challenge for bowlers, as the thinner air allows the ball to travel faster and carry longer, making big hits and sixes a common sight at the ground. 
 
IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at HPCA Stadium Dharamshala
 
Punjab Kings have enjoyed several memorable outings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala over the years. They have 6 out of the 15 matches here, losing on the other 9 occasions.
 
IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at HPCA Stadium Dharamshala
 
Mumbai has only played one IPL encounter here and was on the receiving end of a defeat in the match.
 
IPL 2026: PBKS vs MI head-to-head at HPCA Stadium Dharamshala
 
Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have shared just one encounter in Dharamshala with hosts Punjab winning the tie against the 5-tim champions earlier.
 
What happened in the last IPL match at HPCA Stadium Dharamshala?
 
The last IPL match played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala saw Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals this season. PBKS failed tow in the tie and suffered a 3-wicket defeat.
 
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala: Key stats 
Dharamsala stadium key t20 stats
Stat Record
Matches 6
Batting First Won 4
Batting Second Won 2
Average 1st Innings Score 209/6
Lowest Total Defended 167
Highest Target Chased 211
200+ Totals 5 times in 6 matches
Average Sixes Per Match 21
Pace Bowlers - Overs % 76.00%
Pace Bowlers - Wickets 59
Pace Bowlers - Average 30.9
Pace Bowlers - Economy 10.3
Pace Bowlers - Balls per Wicket 18
Spin Bowlers - Overs % 24.00%
Spin Bowlers - Wickets 17
Spin Bowlers - Average 31.1
Spin Bowlers - Economy 9.2
Spin Bowlers - Balls per Wicket 20
 

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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