Growth instruments

The government thus is aiming to increase production and reduce import dependence. According

A day after data showed that overall government expenditure in the health care sector has been increasing over time, which resulted in lower out-of-pocket health spending, the Union Cabinet this week approved a policy for the medical-device sector. Given India is now estimated to be the most populous country, with the population expected to increase in the coming decades before stabilising, the need for expanding capacity in the health care sector, which is severely constrained at the moment, will only increase. In this context, a vibrant domestic manufacturing base for medical devices would be useful. India currently depends significantly on imports. According to one estimate, imports of medical devices increased by over 40 per cent in 2021-22 to Rs 63,200 crore. Further, the data showed electronics and equipment had a share of over 60 per cent in medical-device imports.