Improving job quality: India needs to generate more productive employment
Revamped PLFS offers sharper labour data, but reveals a deeper concern-India's workforce remains trapped in low-quality jobs with weak wage growth
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
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The recent changes in the way the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) is conducted mark — in India’s statistical system — a long overdue upgrade. By shifting to monthly estimates, extending coverage to rural areas, enlarging the sample size, and aligning annual reporting with the calendar year, the revised framework promises more timely and credible insights into the state of employment in the country. The numbers, as reported in the 2025 Annual Report, however, tell a more sobering story. On headline indicators, the labour market appears stable. The labour force participation rate (LFPR) for those aged 15 and above is around 59 per cent, up from about 56 per cent in 2022. The worker-population ratio has also edged up to roughly 57 per cent. Unemployment, at just over 3 per cent on the “usual-status” measure, remains low by international standards. Even the new monthly series suggests little volatility in employment conditions across categories.