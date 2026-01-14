India Inc is flush with cash, but private investment is still missing

An analysis by Icra, released earlier last year, covering 8,000 unlisted companies alongside 4,500 listed ones, shows that unlisted companies are mainly responsible for the slowdown in overall private capex. This caution is, however, not confined to unlisted companies. Across corporate India, profits are strong but investment appetite is weak. Non-financial companies are sitting on cash worth around 11 per cent of their assets. They are increasingly earning from passive sources rather than from core business activities. The share of passive income, including capital gains and other non-operating income, has nearly doubled over the past decade. Among large non-financial firms, the share of physical assets such as plants, machinery, and projects under construction has steadily declined, while financial assets have risen. In other words, profitable firms are choosing to park surpluses in financial markets rather than deploy them in factories, infrastructure, or new capacity.

This behaviour marks a sharp contrast with India’s earlier investment slowdown. During the 2010s, growth was held back by the twin balance-sheet problem — over leveraged companies and stressed banks. Today, corporate balance sheets are clean, banks are well capitalised, non-performing assets are low, and credit is readily available. However, private investment remains hesitant. Several factors explain this. Demand remains uneven. Urban consumption has softened, rural recovery has been slow, exports are muted, and cheap imports, especially from China, have squeezed margins in some sectors. Notably, companies will invest only if they expect sustained returns, not just strong short-term profits. Further, a growing number of business heirs appear comfortable managing wealth rather than expanding capacity. Besides, usual problems remain. Delays in land acquisition, environmental clearances, and litigation can lock up capital for years. Against this backdrop, buoyant capital markets have made financial investment look safer and more rewarding than investment in the real sector.