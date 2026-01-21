India's export growth will come from states that are truly prepared

It rightly highlights India’s uneven export performance. A handful of states dominate trade flows. The numbers are striking. Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu together account for roughly 56 per cent of India’s exports, with Gujarat alone contributing close to 30 per cent, led by petrochemicals and gems and jewellery. Their success clearly rests on long-term investment in ports, industrial corridors, and special economic zones, combined with policy stability and administrative capacity. Beyond this, the report points to encouraging signs of diversification. Haryana’s exports, driven by automobiles and auto components, have been relatively insulated from swings in commodity prices. Telangana has built momentum in high-value sectors such as pharmaceuticals and aerospace. Odisha, long seen primarily as a mineral exporter, has begun to strengthen its position through industrial expansion. Himachal Pradesh recorded an export growth rate of about 9 per cent in 2023-24, largely on the back of pharmaceuticals, which now account for nearly 70 per cent of the state’s exports. These examples suggest that export capability can broaden when infrastructure, policy focus, and firm-level capacity align.

The other side of the picture is also equally clear. States such as Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, along with several Northeastern states, remain in the lower tiers of export preparedness. Weak logistics, limited industrial depth, thin MSME ecosystems, and regulatory bottlenecks continue to hold them back. At the level of districts, concentration is even more pronounced. The top 100 districts account for nearly 88 per cent of India’s exports, and around 70 of these are clustered in just eight states. Large swathes of the hinterland remain disconnected from global markets, despite having latent advantages in agriculture, textiles, labour-intensive manufacturing, or niche products.