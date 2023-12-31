The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last week released a consultation paper with details about its proposed instant settlement (T+0) for the equity cash segment. In 2021, the regulator introduced the T+1 settlement in a phased manner and this was fully implemented from January 2023. It now intends to move to T+0, with the underlying focus on speeding up market processes. The regulator had formed a working group of stock exchanges, depositories, and clearing corporations to examine the feasibility of T+0 with the associated legal, operational, technological, and market implications. The group proposes implementation in two phases. In