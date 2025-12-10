IPO mania is the new normal but the real test remains value creation

This has been an excellent year for the primary market. By this time of the year (early December), initial public offerings (IPOs) are estimated to have raised ₹1.77 trillion (roughly $20 billion), marginally higher than last year’s figure. Many IPOs have got oversubscription, and there’s every chance that the final figure for the year will be significantly higher than last year’s. Indeed, by December 16, five more IPOs are scheduled to close, including the ICICI Prudential Asset Management mega issue. One trend worth noting is an increasing component of offer for sale (OFS), which constitutes around 60 per