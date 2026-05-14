Judicial efficiency demands better infrastructure, systemic reforms needed
Many court buildings lack basic facilities such as clean (or any) toilets, drinking water, comfortable waiting areas, or digital information systems
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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One of the well-documented weaknesses in India’s judicial system is the mammoth backlog of court cases. With 55 million cases pending, the problem has been attributed mostly to chronic manpower shortages — mainly judges but also subordinate staff members such as stenographers and clerks. As of 2026, India has 22 judges per million people, against the 50 recommended by the Law Commission way back in 1987. Often overlooked is the other factor hampering judicial efficiency: Basic infrastructure. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s move to constitute a Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee to assess requirements across the country is well meant. The committee is to make a case for a dedicated government allocation of ₹40,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore to upgrade justice delivery. This is not the first time a chief justice has recognised the problem. In 2016, one of them famously broke down in public while enumerating the vacancies and infrastructure shortages afflicting the judiciary. Another suggested a National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation to develop facilities in trial courts.