Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Maintaining the momentum

Several drivers will support growth

india, economy
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The year 2023 ended with better economic outcomes than initially anticipated. High inflation in advanced economies, particularly the US, was one of the biggest concerns at the beginning of the year. Monetary policy action to contain near double-digit inflation rates had the potential to materially tighten financial conditions, affecting global growth outcomes, creating foreign exchange financing problems in developing countries, and increasing financial market risks in general. Some of the risks did materialise, but things could have been much worse. A series of bank failures in the US, for example, did raise alarms, but was handled swiftly by the authorities.

Also Read

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Inclusive growth

Rating constraints

Augmenting fiscal capabilities

Different outlook

Banking for growth

Balancing acts

The Bangladesh model

Revitalising FDI

Grappling with politicians

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Indian Economy economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon