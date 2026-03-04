Managing the food economy: Procurement must be aligned with requirements

Public procurement and distribution are integral to India’s food economy. However, the system is marred by inefficiencies and distortions at various levels. For instance, central stocks of rice and wheat stood at nearly 59.45 million tonnes against a buffer requirement of 21.41 million tonnes as of January 2026, which is 178 per cent above what is needed. While buffer norms are designed to ensure food security under the public distribution system (PDS) and meet emergency needs, persistent accumulation far beyond these levels signals structural policy inadequacies. The strain is visible on the ground. This newspaper recently reported on farmers’ protests in Odisha over delays in paddy procurement despite receiving digital tokens at mandis. Meanwhile, Kerala is defending bonuses above the minimum support price (MSP). However, central stocks of rice held by Food Corporation of India (FCI) remain much above the buffer norms, raising concerns over surplus. Open-ended procurement at MSP, reinforced by state-level bonuses, has encouraged farmers to expand paddy acreage year after year, often at the cost of other important crops that India needs and soil quality.