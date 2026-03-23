Manufacturing push: Execution will be key to success of industrial parks

Industrial nodes such as the Dholera Special Investment Region, the Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Area, Vikram Udyogpuri, and the Greater Noida Industrial Area highlight the potential of plug-and-play ecosystems, where pre-approved land, integrated infrastructure and multimodal connectivity enable faster industrialisation. The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, which is implementing 20 projects across 13 states, has demonstrated how such models can attract both micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and large businesses by reducing entry barriers and improving project readiness. However, challenges such as construction delays and long completion timelines often raise costs and erode investor confidence.

Past experience also offers a cautionary lesson. Many industrial areas across states remain underutilised; for instance, some parks in Karnataka have only about 25 per cent of allotted units operational due to poor connectivity, weak governance, regulatory delays, and lack of demand. Similarly, several special economic zones and industrial corridors have struggled with various issues. Delays in synchronising internal infrastructure with external networks, such as highways, rail freight corridors, and ports, often leave parks operationally constrained. Even when land and basic facilities are ready, firms face bottlenecks in accessing reliable power, water, and digital connectivity, raising operating costs and reducing competitiveness. These gaps highlight that facilitating business is not merely about policy design but about consistent, on-ground implementation and coordination across agencies.