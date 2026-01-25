March of a Republic: India must find its way in an uncertain environment

Over the past several months, the policies and actions of the world’s biggest power, the United States (US), have challenged the very foundations of the global order. Not only has the assumption that the US will defend the post-war global order, of which it was the principal architect, been shattered, but it has also become the biggest risk to it. American President Donald Trump’s fixation with acquiring Greenland is the latest illustration in this context. Although Mr Trump dialled down the rhetoric in his Davos speech, it is now clear to European and other world leaders that the US is no longer a reliable partner, either in trade or security matters. Therefore, the possible agreement between India and the EU comes at a critical juncture, and it is fair to argue that the current global environment has increased the urgency.

The US has also singled out India and imposed higher tariffs on the pretext of India’s import of Russian oil. Even if the India-EU FTA leaves some sensitive areas out of its scope, it will be a breakthrough for both sides. There are reports that issues like the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism are also likely to be addressed. However, India’s engagement goes beyond trade. Europe is also building defence capabilities, and India could be a partner in this endeavour. An India-EU summit may take engagements in this area further with mutual benefits. India has a deep interest in protecting a rule-based global order, and it should be part of arrangements that are willing to work in this direction.