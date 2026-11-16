MTNL-BSNL merger needs a fresh review as India's telecom market evolves

MTNL, which continues to be a listed entity on the stock exchanges, has over the years witnessed erosion in its subscriber base and churn due to its indifferent service quality along with a lack of manpower and resources amid intense competition from the private sector. Even as MTNL is being operated by the unlisted Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) since January 2025 under a service agreement, the much-anticipated merger between the two state-owned telcos was put on hold a few years ago because of MTNL’s financial liabilities, which are estimated at over ₹40,000 crore. While MTNL operates only in Delhi and Mumbai, BSNL is a pan-Indian service provider.

The latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) shows MTNL had only a 2.09 per cent market share in landline-phone connections as of end September. In the same segment, Reliance Jio is on top with 33.06 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel at 25.46 per cent, Tata Tele at 23.07 per cent, BSNL at 13.67 per cent, Vodafone Idea at 1.57 per cent, and other smaller players holding the remaining market share. The number of landline subscribers in the country increased to 48.74 million at the end of September, from 48.45 million a month earlier, showing a monthly growth rate of 0.60 per cent. In the wireless segment, MTNL is at a 0.01 per cent market share. Jio leads in wireless numbers too with a market share of 39.32 per cent and Bharti Airtel is a close second at 38.02 per cent, while Vodafone Idea is at 15.39 per cent and BSNL at 7.25 per cent. India’s wireless teledensity is estimated at 92.12 per cent.