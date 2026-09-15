Next phase for UPI

The passage of the above-mentioned Bill last month sparked a debate on whether UPI transactions should be charged. Several commentators, including on this page, have argued against imposing the MDR at any rate. To be fair, UPI is one of India’s biggest success stories of the past decade and has revolutionised the payment system, including in rural areas. Annual transaction volumes have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 188 per cent between 2016-17 and 2025-26. The average transaction value has increased by a CAGR of 155 per cent during the same period. The system handles 660 million daily transactions on average. In 2025, UPI accounted for about 49 per cent of real-time payment-transaction volumes globally.

Given the growth in UPI transactions over the past decade, it is reasonable to argue that adoption will only increase in the future. Thus, it is important that the system is self-sustaining. Earlier this year, a parliamentary committee noted that the government’s incentive on UPI covered only 11 per cent of the cost and 14 per cent of potential MDR collection. This is clearly not a sustainable model for the long run. There were two potential solutions. Either the government substantially increased its support to banks and other service providers, or it allowed them to recover the cost from a section of users. The second option, which has now been adopted, is viable and sustainable. The government notification and NPCI communication make it clear that transactions up to ₹2,000 will not attract any charge and, thus, will not affect low-value daily retail transactions. Transactions above ₹2,000, according to estimates, account for only 4-5 per cent of the total, though they constitute about 70 per cent of the value.