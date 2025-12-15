Monday, December 15, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Nuclear energy for growth: Sustaining a vibrant enabling environment is key

Nuclear energy for growth: Sustaining a vibrant enabling environment is key

India's goal is to boost its installed nuclear-power capacity to 100 Gw from the current 8.8 Gw by 2047

Nuclear energy
premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cabinet clearance for the Atomic Energy Bill marks a significant step in India’s nuclear-energy programme. The Bill, to be introduced in the current session of Parliament, reportedly seeks to enable the private sector’s participation in operating nuclear-power plants for the first time and address the issue of liability. The Bill, labelled Sustainable Harnessing of Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India, or SHANTI, which is likely to amend the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act, 2010, attempts to bridge regulatory gaps and create an enabling legal framework for the flow of private, especially
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Environment Energy Nuclear energy BS Opinion Editorial Comment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon