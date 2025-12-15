Nuclear energy for growth: Sustaining a vibrant enabling environment is key

Cabinet clearance for the Atomic Energy Bill marks a significant step in India’s nuclear-energy programme. The Bill, to be introduced in the current session of Parliament, reportedly seeks to enable the private sector’s participation in operating nuclear-power plants for the first time and address the issue of liability. The Bill, labelled Sustainable Harnessing of Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India, or SHANTI, which is likely to amend the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act, 2010, attempts to bridge regulatory gaps and create an enabling legal framework for the flow of private, especially