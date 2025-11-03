Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / On top of the world: Institutional support has empowered women's cricket

On top of the world: Institutional support has empowered women's cricket

The euphoria over a famous victory should not detract from the fact that the women's cricket has a long distance to travel to catch up with the men's game

Women's World Cup 2025 champions India
premium

Women's World Cup 2025 champions India

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The nation may justly be proud of the historic victory of the Indian women’s cricket team at the ICC Women’s World Cup but note should also be taken of the institutional support that has made this hitherto male-dominated sport a viable profession for talented young sportswomen from all walks of life. Old timers recall the days when women’s cricket was considered an unprofessional side-show with scant access to equipment and even less money — with presenter Mandira Bedi famously donating her commercial earnings for the women’s team to buy air-tickets for a tour of England. In that sense,
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Indian women T20 cricket
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon