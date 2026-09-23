Plan for everyone

The Telecom Consumer Protection (13th Amendment) Regulation (TCPR), 2026, issued this week, follows a draft floated in April for consultation with stakeholders. For the past two years, ever since the release of the TCPR, 2024, the regulator observed that low-income consumers were being deprived of options in the voice and SMS category, thereby triggering action to correct the anomaly in the sector. The latest directive mandates special tariff vouchers (STVs), with lower tariffs exclusively for voice and SMS with a validity of 30 days or less, so that low-income consumers are armed with a variety of options and can recharge in accordance with their requirements.

Even as India is on a high data-consuming path, the subscription numbers also point to the need for affordable tariff plans for a certain section. The latest telecom subscriber numbers released by Trai show the overall wireless user base at 1.28 billion as of July end, growing at a monthly rate of 0.43 per cent. While wireless subscription in urban areas was at 743.65 million, rural was at a much lower 544.27 million. The urban growth rate was 0.57 per cent against 0.24 per cent in rural areas. The teledensity — the number of telephone connections for every 100 people living in a specific area — highlights the urban versus rural gap starkly. Overall wireless teledensity in India was 90.04 per cent at the end of July. Of that, urban wireless teledensity was at 143.86 per cent against 59.59 per cent in rural. The room for growth in mobile teledensity in rural areas and some pockets of urban India can be partly filled by affordable short-duration plans, which are expected to be rolled out soon.