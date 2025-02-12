Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / PLI scheme fuels iPhone exports, but gaps remain in manufacturing

PLI scheme fuels iPhone exports, but gaps remain in manufacturing

India's PLI scheme, particularly in electronics and smartphones, has proved successful in boosting domestic manufacturing and seamlessly aligning with the country's export ambitions

manufacturing
Premium

Representative Picture

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the first 10 months of 2024-25, iPhone export from India surged past Rs 1 trillion, indicating India’s production capabilities, augmenting manufacturing competitiveness, and bolstering its ascent as a global export hub for smartphones and electronics. Estimates suggest India’s iPhone production volumes could catch up with China’s over five years, with domestic manufacturing set to contribute close to 30 per cent of output by 2027. Clearly, India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, particularly in electronics and smartphones, has proved successful in boosting domestic manufacturing and seamlessly aligning with the country’s export ambitions. However, despite the laudable achievements, a closer look reveals
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Exports trade

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon