Powering data centres: AI leadership depends on control of power supply

The move also reflects a deeper tension within Big Tech. Expansion in artificial intelligence (AI) is colliding with climate commitments. In its latest annual environmental report, Google has admitted that the company’s overall emission was up 51 per cent relative to a 2019 baseline. Securing clean energy is, therefore, not only about reliability of power but also a pathway towards net-zero pledges. Intersect fits into a broader strategy where Google is building a diversified portfolio of energy solutions, including renewables, storage, geothermal, nuclear, and demand-response programmes that allow data centres to reduce load during periods of grid stress. The company has also been aggressively harnessing offshore wind power through some of the world’s largest corporate PPAs. Deals include 478 megawatts (Mw) in the Netherlands, 495 Mw in Taiwan, and additional capacities in Germany and Scotland. These agreements are central to Google’s goal of operating on carbon-free energy across every grid it uses by 2030.

Google’s Intersect deal must be seen in the context of recent developments in the United States, where the Donald Trump administration and several governors of the country’s Northeastern states are pushing for an emergency 15-year wholesale electricity auction that would compel technology companies to fund new power plants. The idea is simple. Households and small businesses should not bear higher electricity bills because of the burgeoning energy requirements of hyperscale data centres.