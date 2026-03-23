Protecting biodiversity: Strategy improves, but outcomes remain uncertain

Environmental governance has also been streamlined through the PARIVESH (Pro-Active and Responsive facilitation by Interactive, Virtuous, and Environmental Single Window Hub) platform, a single-window facility based on the Geographic Information System, or GIS. This system integrates forest, wildlife, and environmental and coastal clearances while tracking compliance. More recently, the expansion to PARIVESH 2.0 reflects an attempt to combine technological efficiency with regulatory oversight. Data-driven approaches are also being put to use to achieve progress under NBT-2 on ecosystem restoration. For instance, Isro’s Space Applications Centre has mapped desertification and land degradation across multiple time periods. A pilot land degradation vulnerability assessment conducted across 30 districts, integrating socioeconomic, climate and soil data to identify high-risk areas, is helping restoration efforts. Despite the expansion of restoration programmes, ecological stress continues alongside recovery efforts.

A central concern is the gap between restoration and degradation. While India reports that 24.1 million hectares have been restored or are under restoration against a target of 26 million hectares, nearly 30 per cent of its geographical area continues to face land degradation. Conservation coverage also remains limited, with only a little over 5 per cent of India’s land under formal protection. While flagship species such as big cats and rhinos show recovery, the report provides limited data on lesser-known species and other taxa, making it difficult to assess broader biodiversity health. Agricultural ecosystems remain a weak link. Although agroforestry now covers about 8.65 per cent of India’s geographical area and trees outside forests contribute significantly to total tree cover, excessive pesticide use and nutrient runoff remain concerns.