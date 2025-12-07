Putin's red-carpet visit: Strong optics but uncertain strategic gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first visit to India since the beginning of the Ukraine war was high on optics. The visit demonstrated the durability of a relationship that has endured shifting geopolitical landscapes, including the current one, in which both countries are under pressure from Western nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s red-carpet welcome and conspicuous bonhomie on the ride back to his residence, plus a presidential banquet, certainly underlined the stable nature of the partnership. The bigger question, perhaps, is whether the diplomatic choreography translated into hard gains.

At a time when Mr Putin is being