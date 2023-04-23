close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Quantum leap

New mission can lead to benefits across sectors

Business Standard Editorial Comment
Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The new National Quantum Mission (NQM) has committed over Rs 6,000 crore for the period between 2023-24 and 2030-31 for a combination of “blue-sky research”, and some clearly defined goals. This made India the seventh country with a dedicated quantum mission. Four thematic hubs will be set up to research quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum sensing and metrology, and quantum materials and devices. The NQM targets “developing intermediate scale quantum computers with 50-1000 physical qubits in eight years”. In addition, the NQM will develop satellite-based secure communications between ground stations over a range of 2,000 km, along with long-distance secure quantum communications with other countries, and a multi-node quantum communication network. These deliverables are ambitious and involve multiple different applications of quantum physics by exploiting the properties of subatomic particles.
Quantum computing uses quantum
Or

Also Read

Decoded: How quantum communication can become the future of data encryption

HCLTech to explore industrial-scale quantum applications for enterprises

Rs 6,000-crore National Quantum Mission gets Union Cabinet approval

Cabinet approves National Quantum Mission, allocates nearly Rs 6,003 crore

Quantumania: What India's National Quantum Mission is all about

Favourable terms

Fit for influence

Let start-ups live

A dispute lost

Caste consolidation

Topics : Research quantum computer

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Quantum leap

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Favourable terms

HDFC, FPI
3 min read
Premium

Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees

Mutual funds, sebi, investors, MF, equity, sensex, market, funds, shares, stocks, FDI, FPI, investment, growth
4 min read
Premium

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

insurance, irdai, health insurance, general insurance
4 min read
Premium

The HR ailment of public sector banks

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
7 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The HR ailment of public sector banks

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
7 min read
Premium

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

insurance, irdai, health insurance, general insurance
4 min read
Premium

Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees

Mutual funds, sebi, investors, MF, equity, sensex, market, funds, shares, stocks, FDI, FPI, investment, growth
4 min read
Premium

Favourable terms

HDFC, FPI
3 min read
Premium

Quantum leap

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon