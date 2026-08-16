Renewed reform push: India must speed up its growth to meet challenges
To assuage the anxieties of the youth and children, the country must broaden the avenues for gainful employment available to them and reduce the unemployment rate among graduates
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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In his 13th Independence-Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on fast-tracking reforms to accelerate the country’s growth trajectory as it confronts external challenges, not least from the war in West Asia. Mr Modi stated that reforms were not a compulsion or a buzzword for his government, but were born out of conviction. Towards that end, he invoked the Sapta Dhara, or seven streams, on which the government intended to focus to boost growth: Manufacturing; agriculture and food production; technology and innovation; seamless and fast connectivity; defence power; green and blue economy; and soft power. These are expected to help India become a trusted hub for global supply chains, safeguard its economy against emergent threats like cybersecurity and the disruptive impact of artificial intelligence, protect its biodiversity, and project its cultural power to the world.