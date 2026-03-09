Rising external uncertainties: Iran war can complicate economic management

The balance of payments (BoP) data for the third quarter (October-December 2025), released by the Reserve Bank of India last week, showed India faced a BoP deficit of over $24 billion during the quarter as against a deficit of about $10.9 billion in the previous quarter. India usually runs a current-account deficit (CAD), which is financed by flows on the capital account. However, if both the capital and current accounts slip into deficit for a sustained period, managing the external situation could become challenging. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), for example, have sold Indian stocks worth over $22 billion since January last year. One of the reasons for FPIs pulling out of India is global uncertainty. Things could become challenging if the Iran war continues for longer. For instance, the BSE Sensex, the stock-market benchmark, lost over 1.7 per cent on Monday. Thus, a lot will depend on when the war ends and what it achieves. The outlook could worsen if it results in greater instability instead of lasting peace in the region.

Economists expect a CAD of about 1 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) this financial year. This could increase to about 1.5 per cent in 2026-27. Estimates, however, can change, depending on the duration and outcomes of the war. Even if the CAD remains at the levels projected, financing could become a challenge if global uncertainty remains elevated. Notably, India did well when faced with disruption on trade. It continuously negotiated with the US and concluded the much-awaited trade deal with the European Union. However, in the present circumstances, it cannot influence outcomes. While India has high foreign-exchange reserves, worth over $728 billion, which will help reduce volatility in currency markets, a sustained deficit on the capital account will put pressure on the currency.