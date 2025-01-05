Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Risk appetite: How Indians are diversifying their savings portfolios

Risk appetite: How Indians are diversifying their savings portfolios

Expectedly, urban households display a greater inclination to adapt their investment choices to dynamic economic conditions

Saving, Save Money, Economy, Money
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian households have traditionally relied heavily on physical assets and bank deposits as the cornerstone of their financial planning. However, a noticeable shift is underway — households are increasingly channelling their savings into mutual funds, insurance products, and pension schemes, seeking returns higher than those offered by banks. Net household financial savings in India rose from 7.7 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019-20 to 11.7 per cent in 2020-21, largely because of precautionary and forced savings during the pandemic, but moderated thereafter to a multi-decade low of 5.3 per cent in 2022-23. A recent study in this
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Gross domestic product bank deposits Household savings Financial savings Mutual Funds Insurance Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon