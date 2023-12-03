Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Scale and ambition

Loss and damage fund may prove underwhelming

cop28
Premium

PM Narendra Modi with world leaders at a session on Transforming Climate Finance during COP28 in Dubai on Friday | PHOTO: PTI

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The first major guest at the 28th edition of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Joe Biden of the United States is not attending, but various other world leaders, including Italy’s and Britain’s, are present. Mr Modi’s presence is perhaps less attributable to any expected high quality of summit outcomes, and more connected to the close strategic relationship between India and the host country for COP28, the United Arab Emirates. The major work stream at this conference is linked in fact to interim work — which is nonetheless essential thereby. A “global stocktake” will have to be approved to examine how countries are moving along

Also Read

India to take up both fuel and biofuel at COP28 climate summit in Dubai

COP28 starts tomorrow: What to expect from UN's annual climate negotiations

A blueprint for climate finance at COP28

India's interests at stake as world trade talks take a green turn

6 in 10 urban Indians worried about climate change, its long-term impact

Comfortably placed

The learning curve

Momentum continues

Cash questions

Tunnel vision

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Climate Change talks Paris Climate Change Agreement

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Australia 5th T20 LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon