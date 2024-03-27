Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Small demographic window

New fertility estimates must define govt's priorities

Gender, women, female, discrimination, inequality, demography, young, jobs, students
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Well-respected medical journal Lancet had produced a major study in 2021, known as the “Global Burden of Diseases”, which included careful assessments of current and future fertility globally, regionally, and for individual countries. A further comprehensive analysis of the underlying demographics of this study has now been released by the journal. Age-specific fertility rates were estimated from the survey data and censuses, and then aggregated across age cohorts to estimate the total fertility rate, or TFR, for a population. The headline news as far as India is concerned is that the TFR is expected to fall sharply by 2050. Indeed,

Also Read

Fertility care needs financial planning: What to do for insurance, funding

South Korea's fertility rate, which is world's lowest, drops to fresh low

Lancet projects further fall in India's fertility rate, raises concern

Global trade optimism

Global threats

A year of hope, new beginnings

Improving confidence

The secondary sex

Inflationary pressure

Recharging e-two-wheelers

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment fertility issues Infertility population

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon