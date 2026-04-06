Streamline regulations: Jan Vishwas Bill is a step in the right direction

The scale of the problem the government intends to address is enormous. As Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently noted, around 50 million pending court cases involve minor offences, and many of those should not have required judicial intervention. The government has indicated that the amendments could help reduce a large number of such cases and shift them to the executive domain from the judicial. This will reduce litigation, lower compliance costs, and improve the overall business environment. Another important feature of the Bill is the introduction of graded enforcement, such as advisory notices, warnings, and monetary penalties instead of immediate criminal action. This is particularly important for micro, small, and medium enterprises, which often struggle with complex compliance requirements and are disproportionately affected by criminal provisions for minor violations.

Notably, the Bill is not a standalone reform. It is part of a broader and consistent policy intervention over the past decade and is aimed at improving the business environment. The Jan Vishwas Act, 2023, decriminalised 183 provisions across 42 central Acts. The present Bill expands that effort by decriminalising hundreds more. Similarly, the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposed amendments to the Companies Act, 2013, and the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, 2008, to further ease compliance while strengthening governance standards. Complementary reforms such as amendments to the insolvency law, rationalisation in goods and services tax, and the consolidation of labour laws into four Codes indicate a sustained attempt to simplify regulation and reduce compliance burdens. The government is consciously attempting to reduce regulatory uncertainty and improve the business environment.