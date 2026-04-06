Streamline regulations: Jan Vishwas Bill is a step in the right direction
Notably, the Bill is not a standalone reform. It is part of a broader and consistent policy intervention over the past decade and is aimed at improving the business environment
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The recent passage of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, is expected to improve the ease of doing business. The Bill amended 784 provisions in 79 pieces of parliamentary legislation. Of those, 717 have been decriminalised while 67 aim to improve ease of living. The amendments cover a wide range of laws across sectors, including the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940; the Pharmacy Act, 1948; the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006; the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010; the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021, as well as several other laws governing commerce, industry, environment, and taxation. The broader objective is replacing criminal penalties, particularly imprisonment for minor procedural violations, with graded monetary penalties and a structured adjudication mechanism with appellate provisions.