Taiwan in the balance

The US and Europe have hailed Taiwan’s recent elections, but a closer look at the results suggests that global diplomacy has become much more complicated. These elections took place against the backdrop of Beijing’s aggressive reiteration of its One China Policy. On January 13, Taiwan’s anti-China ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), registered a historic third consecutive victory, with voters defying warnings from Beijing in the form of military escalation across the Taiwan Straits, spy balloons, economic coercion and disinformation. There are two points of concern for countries that seek to balance relations between China, the world’s manufacturing powerhouse,

A Taiwanese flag flaps in the wind in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com