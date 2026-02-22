Tariffs run into legal troubles but will remain at core of Trump's agenda

Tariffs are central to Mr Trump’s agenda, and, in his view, they can be used to address a range of economic and strategic problems. At a very basic level, he believes that trading partners over the years have not treated the US fairly, and its large trade deficit is a consequence of this unfairness. The so-called reciprocal tariffs were imposed to address the US trade deficit and bring back manufacturing jobs. The use of tariffs was not limited to addressing the trade deficit — though that, too, was misguided. Tariffs were used also to penalise countries presumably exporting illegal drugs to the US and to discourage India from purchasing Russian oil, assuming it would help end the Ukraine war. Mr Trump also threatened to impose higher tariffs on Europe if it resisted the takeover of Greenland. He had used tariffs more selectively in his first term and imposed them on specific items and countries, which could be defended in court. However, this time he went way too far. It is not clear whether US businesses will be able to reclaim the tariffs paid. In any case, the possible decline in tariff collection has raised fiscal concerns.

Mr Trump will keep looking for ways to impose tariffs. However, it is fair to argue that the leverage that the US administration had in negotiating agreements has been dented, at least for now, and some of those agreements will be open to renegotiation. India recently concluded a trade agreement with the US and agreed to 18 per cent US tariffs, with an understanding of opening up its markets for US goods to a much larger extent. It remains to be seen how the judgment and subsequent actions by the administration affect the final implementation of the trade agreement because the fine print is still to be finalised. Although the government is watching the developments, like most trading partners, India will now be in a relatively good position.