Tariffs run into legal troubles but will remain at core of Trump's agenda
The US Supreme Court's tariff ruling dents Donald Trump's leverage, reshaping global trade talks and placing India in a relatively stronger negotiating position
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
premium
Listen to This Article
The United States (US) Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs is arguably the biggest setback for President Donald Trump thus far in his second term. It also showed that not all decisions of the administration will be upheld by the court, and that it can assert its independence when required. The court last week ruled that the President did not have the powers to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). It noted that when the US Congress granted the powers to impose tariffs, it did so clearly, which was not the case with the IEEPA. No President had ever used it to impose tariffs. Predictably, Mr Trump did not like the judgment and called it “a disgrace”. He almost immediately imposed a 10 per cent tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. It was later increased to 15 per cent. The provision allows the President to impose tariffs up to 15 per cent for up to 150 days to address a large deficit in the balance of payments.