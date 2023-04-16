Tech for governance

The government will spend around Rs 1,635 crore to develop this AI ecosystem to make e-governance platforms more intelligent. The priorities for deployment include governanc

The Union minister of state for electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at an event organised by this newspaper last week, highlighted how the government was using technology in governance. Technology has helped plug leakages in subsidy programmes, and artificial intelligence (AI) could materially improve efficiency in e-governance. The Union Budget had announced the establishment of three “centres of excellence” for AI. These are to be connected with academia, industry, and start-ups. Working groups have already been set up for designing India dataset platforms, and the centres of excellence. The government is considering a hub-and-spoke network model, which will institute safeguards and “guardrails for ethical use without disrupting innovation”.