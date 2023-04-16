Tech for governance

The Union minister of state for electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at an event organised by this newspaper last week, highlighted how the government was using technology in governance. Technology has helped plug leakages in subsidy programmes, and artificial intelligence (AI) could materially improve efficiency in e-governance. The Union Budget had announced the establishment of three “centres of excellence” for AI. These are to be connected with academia, industry, and start-ups. Working groups have already been set up for designing India dataset platforms, and the centres of excellence. The government is considering a hub-and-spoke network model, which will institute safeguards and “guardrails for ethical use without disrupting innovation”.
The government will spend around Rs 1,635 crore to develop this AI ecosystem to make e-governance platforms more intelligent. The priorities for deployment include governanc
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or