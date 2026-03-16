Every dose counts: National Vaccination Day 2026 backs immunisation for all

Every year on 16 March, India observes National Vaccination Day to highlight the life-saving power of vaccines and the country’s ongoing efforts to protect children and communities from preventable diseases. The day is not only about celebrating past achievements but also about strengthening awareness so that every child and adult receives timely immunisation.

Over the decades, vaccination has helped India reduce deaths from diseases such as polio, measles and tetanus. Today, the country runs one of the largest immunisation programmes in the world and continues to expand its coverage while introducing new vaccines to protect public health, including the recent rollout of the HPV vaccination drive to help prevent cervical cancer.

Why is National Vaccination Day observed

National Vaccination Day marks an important milestone in India’s public health history. On 16 March 1995, the first dose of the oral polio vaccine was administered as part of the Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme. The campaign later became one of the most successful vaccination drives globally and helped India eliminate polio.

The day aims to remind people that vaccines remain one of the most effective ways to prevent disease and save lives. It also honours the efforts of health workers, scientists and policymakers who make large-scale immunisation campaigns possible.

National Vaccination Day 2026 theme

The theme for this year is 'Immunisation for All is Humanly Possible.' It focuses on ensuring that vaccines are accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or economic condition. It also highlights the need for stronger health systems and community participation so that every child and adult can receive life-saving vaccines.

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What is India’s Universal Immunisation Programme

India’s vaccination efforts are primarily delivered through the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), one of the world’s largest public health initiatives. The programme provides free vaccines to children and pregnant women through government health facilities.

Under the programme, vaccines are provided against several life-threatening diseases, including:

Diphtheria

Pertussis (whooping cough)

Tetanus

Polio

Measles and rubella

Hepatitis B

Rotavirus diarrhoea

Tuberculosis

Pneumonia and meningitis

These vaccines protect against at least 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, helping reduce childhood illness and mortality.

India has made significant progress in expanding vaccination coverage over the years. Recent government data shows encouraging improvements:

National full immunisation coverage reached about 93.5 per cent in 2023–24

Measles-Rubella vaccination coverage stands at 93.7 per cent for the first dose and 92.2 per cent for the second dose

About 93 per cent of infants received the first dose of the pentavalent vaccine in recent national estimates

HPV vaccination drive expands protection

India has also started rolling out vaccination against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which is responsible for most cases of cervical cancer.

Recent drives across several districts aim to vaccinate girls aged around 14–15 years, with the vaccine provided free of cost through government facilities. The initiative is expected to protect thousands of young women and significantly reduce cervical cancer risk in the future.

Public health experts say the HPV vaccine is an important step as cervical cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women in India.

Why vaccination still matters

Vaccination is widely recognised as one of the most cost-effective public health interventions. Globally, vaccines prevent millions of deaths every year and protect communities from outbreaks of infectious diseases.

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