Testing times for edtech sector: Deals and funding remain scarce

The latest deal is UpGrad’s second offer in two months. Talks in January fell through after differences over valuation surfaced. Cofounded by entrepreneur and film-producer Ronnie Screwvala, UpGrad is said to have proposed an all-stock valuation of $300 million. This was significantly lower than the $2.25 billion that Unacademy’s investors were seeking and substantially below its peak valuation of $3.4 billion in 2021. In 2024, Unacademy’s talks with Kota-based test-preparation major Allen Career Institute fell through for similar reasons. The potential revival of the deal (only a term sheet has been signed) should not, however, suggest that the sector is headed for recuperation. Further deals are unlikely to take place at the kind of headline-grabbing valuations of 2021 and 2022.

The outlook among investors is that raising fresh rounds of investment would entail promoters taking substantial haircuts (which the UpGrad-Unacademy deal implies). In 2024, a small bump in edtech funding raised hopes of the funding winter coming to an end. But in 2025, the number of deals is reported to have dropped to 31 from 48 in 2024 — way below 172 in the 2021 boom year and 95 in 2022 — and the lowest in a decade. Funding dropped from $572 million in 2024 to $240 million in 2025 — again, a steep fall from $4.78 billion in 2021 and $2.44 billion in 2022. The stock-market performance of Noida-headquartered PhysicsWallah, which became the first edtech to list, reflects the outlook. After listing in November last year at ₹145, the share now languishes at ₹80-86.