Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

The Myanmar puzzle

India must rethink its traditional position

Myanmar
Premium

Representative image (Photo: AP/PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the war between Israel and Hamas in West Asia dominates global attention, a forgotten civil war raging in the southeast of the continent is shaping up as a test for China, the United States (US), and India. In Myanmar a military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy has escalated into a war against the country’s long-running insurgencies. The Tatmadaw, or military, is a powerful institution with entrenched economic interests and, till recently, robust support from China, which sees Myanmar as an integral component of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Recent developments have altered the state of play with insurgents such as the Three Brotherhood Alliance (3BA) and other groups scoring significant gains in key

Also Read

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

LIVE: Third flight of 'Operation Ajay' has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Intelligent regulation

Bangladesh in poll position

After 370

Next level in AI

Encouraging outlook

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Hamas israel Myanmar coup Belt and Road Initiative

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon