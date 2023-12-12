The Myanmar puzzle

As the war between Israel and Hamas in West Asia dominates global attention, a forgotten civil war raging in the southeast of the continent is shaping up as a test for China, the United States (US), and India. In Myanmar a military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy has escalated into a war against the country’s long-running insurgencies. The Tatmadaw, or military, is a powerful institution with entrenched economic interests and, till recently, robust support from China, which sees Myanmar as an integral component of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Recent developments have altered the state of play with insurgents such as the Three Brotherhood Alliance (3BA) and other groups scoring significant gains in key

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com