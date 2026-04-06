To the moon and beyond: Artemis II mission can pave way for deep space

Nasa intends to put humans on the moon in a 2028 mission, and set up a permanent moon base sometime in the 2030s. Once that base is established, it could be a bridgehead to push ahead on the exploration of Mars and other celestial bodies. One experimental payload on Artemis-II, AVATAR (A Virtual Astronaut Tissue Analog Response), mimics individual human organs. Another payload called ARCHeR (Artemis Research for Crew Health & Readiness) monitors the crew, who will wear movement and sleep sensors 24x7 to gather health and behavioural data. In addition, five scientific payloads are being deployed via cubesat satellites.

The Artemis programme and the associated Artemis Accords are one axis of a new space race. Artemis is trying to re-establish American dominance in space while the bilateral accords establish formats for exchanging data and pooling resources with other nations. India is a signatory to the Accords, which gives Indian aerospace companies a chance to participate in certain Nasa tenders. The Accords are based in theory on the United Nations Outer Space Treaty of 1967, which allows for the peaceful exploitation of space. China is not an Artemis signatory and its planned International Lunar Research Station is designed to include research outposts, refuelling depots, communication relays, and resource extraction sites. China already has a manned space station. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is also looking to set up a manned space station, send manned missions to the moon, and, maybe, set up a space station in orbit around the moon. Isro needs to develop an enormous range of capabilities to accomplish these, and the Accords could be an accelerator for its human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, apart from perhaps fast-tracking the development of the Indian aerospace industry.