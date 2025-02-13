Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Travel pressures: Commuters bear the cost of inadequate public transport

Travel pressures: Commuters bear the cost of inadequate public transport

Though the rising cost of fuel would have undoubtedly accounted for part of the cost burden, inadequate public-transport infrastructure has also imposed costs on households

Wheels of change turn electric as state expands its green fleet of buses
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the striking facts in the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey data is that conveyance expenses accounted for the highest share in average monthly expenditures among non-food items. At national level, the share of average monthly per capita consumption expenditures by a household on commuting in rural areas stood at 7.6 per cent and 8.5 per cent in urban areas. At one level, these statistics point to the inevitable trend of rising mobility and the urban sprawl that enable people to commute longer distances from increasingly “rurban” or suburban areas for work. 
Though the rising cost of fuel would
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Public Transport

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon