Trump's tariff playbook: India must continue to engage with the US

Imports from India will face a 10 per cent tariff over and above the “most favoured nation” (MFN) rate. The USTR had initially proposed for India a tariff of 12.5 per cent. However, after India made the relevant change to curb forced labour-related imports, the US seems to have lowered the rate for India. The 10 per cent rate will also apply to countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom (UK). Countries such as China have been placed under the 12.5 per cent bracket, while some such as Japan, South Korea, and the European Union will face the tariff net of the MFN rate. The findings of the investigation for excess capacity and subsequent tariffs will likely push the rate close to the reciprocal rate.

Tariffs are central to Mr Trump’s economic agenda and are also an instrument of choice to address other issues, including geopolitics. The US, for instance, had imposed additional tariffs on India for importing Russian crude oil. A Bill empowering Mr Trump to act again on such lines was recently unveiled. The US recently imposed a 25 per cent tariff on certain goods imported from Brazil. It has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on certain items imported from Canada on grounds of discriminatory treatment of American goods in that country. Further, Mr Trump has announced a 100 per cent tariff on generic drugs from August 2028. The policies adopted by the Trump administration have become a major source of uncertainty for the global economy, and the uncertainty is not limited to economic policy. Its war against Iran with no endgame in sight has put the entire global economy at risk.