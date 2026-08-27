Unconditional reforms

Uncertainties about certification norms of the BIS arise principally on account of quality-control orders (QCOs), the instrument that the government has increasingly deployed to control imports and promote self-reliance. Between 2016 and 2025, the number of QCOs grew rapidly, from 70 to 790, according to a reported assessment of the NITI Aayog, which added that nearly 70 per cent of them concerned raw materials, intermediates or capital goods rather than finished products. A QCO is uniquely disruptive. Once it comes into effect, no one can manufacture, import, sell or handle the product concerned without BIS standard certification under a valid licence. The fact that the BIS statute is mandated by different ministries and that the process can take up to six months adds to investment complexities. In effect, the QCO regime has come to be regarded as a non-tariff barrier and has negatively impacted not only medium and small industries but also played a role in stifling foreign direct investment. But even as the government has reluctantly relaxed this regime in stages, it has done so in a limited manner.