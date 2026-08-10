West Asia's 'Nato': Why New Delhi faces a new diplomatic challenge

Turkiye has a geographical and institutional foothold in Europe and West Asia. It is a founding member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, but it is also the largest Nato member after the US. In the recent past, it has fully flexed its powers in delaying the entry of Finland and Sweden as Nato members. Under Recep Tayyip Erdogan, however, Ankara has been strengthening its Islamic credentials, playing key roles in Syrian and Iraqi conflicts, in which it occasionally clashed with the US, its ostensible ally in these regions, over support to local Kurdish militias. Its decision to buy Russian fighter aircraft and air defence systems added to tensions exacerbated by diplomatic friction over US-backed Israel’s action in Gaza. This latest alliance brings together a nuclear-armed country (Pakistan), a nation rapidly expanding its military-industrial complex (particularly in drone and unmanned-aerial-vehicle technology), and the most powerful Arab nation.

The US’ manifest inability to subdue Iran or its regional proxies in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and increasingly Iraq, or to defend allies in Qatar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, or Saudi Arabia from Iranian attacks has significantly contributed to creating a new pole in West Asia against the aggression of Israel, the sole US-sponsored nuclear power in the region. A potential US-Saudi civil nuclear cooperation agreement has been stalled because of US President Donald Trump’s condition that Saudi Arabia sign the Abraham Accords and normalise relations with Israel, and Riyadh’s insistence that recognition of Israel was contingent on progress towards Palestinian statehood. With the US running short of precision-guided weaponry, Oman and Iran independently discussing mutually beneficial ways of operationalising the Strait of Hormuz, Israel persisting with attacks on Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, and Iran arming Yemen’s Houthis against Saudi Arabia, the test for this latest triple alliance could come sooner rather than later.