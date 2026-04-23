With Cook's exit, AI will be biggest challenge for new Apple CEO Ternus
Apple's leadership shift to John Ternus comes at a critical moment as the company races to catch up in AI and defend its dominance in a rapidly evolving tech landscape
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
The succession plan at Apple, which sees Tim Cook moving upstairs as executive chairman while John Ternus takes over as chief executive officer (CEO), has been in the works for a while. Mr Cook will continue to run the consumer electronics giant till September to ensure Mr Ternus, an engineer who currently heads hardware development, eases smoothly into the new role. Mr Cook took over from the iconic Steve Jobs in September 2011 and, by any metric, his 15-year stint has been wildly successful. Apple had a market valuation of about $400 billion in 2011 and it is now worth over $4 trillion. There are more than 2.5 billion active Apple devices in the world, and the company is a market leader in high-end products. It also has a devoted fan base. But given the space Apple occupies in the digital ecosystem and the rapid pace of change in that environment, the new CEO cannot simply build upon the foundations established by his predecessor. Mr Ternus will have to fight to create more space for Apple in the new, highly contested territory of artificial intelligence (AI).