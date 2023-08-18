Best of BS Opinion: Off-track finances, suit-boot nationalism & more

The Union Cabinet approved proposals worth Rs 32,512 crore from the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday to expand the rail network in different parts of the country. Investments in capacity enhancement, which has considerably increased in recent years, must be welcomed as it will help improve overall economic efficiency. But higher investment in capacity creation through the Union Budget should not divert attention from the railways’ own finances, notes our lead editorial. Read here
Efforts need to be stepped up not just across India, but in each state and Union Territory and even in each district. The battle against poverty will not just be won by a top-down approach, it will require a bottom-up effort as well, writes Ajay Chhibber. Read here
Taxing inherited wealth by foreigners of Indian origin offers a means to strike a balance between national interest and individual liberty, but it may not see the light of day, writes Rathin Roy Read here
