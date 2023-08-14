Best of BS Opinion: Death of a defaulter, personal data protection & more

How a non-banking financial company should deal with borrowers, the benefits (or otherwise) of the data protection law, and the global economy -- for today

The lessons to be learnt from an art director’s suicide. Read Tamal Bandyopadhyay

Ajit Balakrishnan says in the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, the Data Protection Board will be crucial. Read here

Debashis Basu looks at where India is placed in the darkening global economy. Read here

The Opposition’s performance in the monsoon session of Parliament was disappointing, says the first edit . And the second edit says the Bill on appointing the chief election commissioner and election commissioners can curb the body’s independence.

QUOTE

Also Read Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more Best of BS Opinion: Test for the Opposition, the boys played well, and more Best of BS Opinion: A watchful pause, Pakistan's manifest destiny, and more Best of BS Opinion: How sweet is India's spot, Steps worth taking & more Best of BS Opinion: States surge ahead, talking peace in Jeddah, and more Best of BS Opinion: Command and control, expanding powers and more

I want to request judges to be vigilant. If such laws (new versions of the Indian Penal Code, etc) are passed then the future of the country would be imperilled

Advocate and politician Kapil Sibal